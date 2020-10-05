One death and 3 COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - One person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 69-year-old man has died. There have been 12 coronavirus-related deaths in the county overall.

There are three new positive cases.

Boyd County has had 535 total positive cases since the start of the outbreak.

Nine more people have recovered. 403 recoveries have been made, according to the operations center.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.