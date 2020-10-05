Advertisement

Stills named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

The start time for WVU’s next game is also announced by Big 12 Conference
WVU's Darius Stills wins Big 12 weekly award and the game time is announced for the Kansas contest
WVU's Darius Stills wins Big 12 weekly award and the game time is announced for the Kansas contest(AP Images)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (October 5, 2020) – The Big 12 Conference has announced that West Virginia University’s senior defensive lineman Darius Stills has been named the league’s co-defensive player of the week for his four tackle, including three solo stops, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss performance in WVU’s 27-21 double-overtime victory over Baylor on Saturday.

Over the past two years against Baylor, Stills has recorded 14 tackles, including 10 unassisted, 5.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss.

For the 2020 season, Stills has seven tackles, including six solo stops, 2.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. He is ranked No. 21 nationally in tackles for loss and No. 45 in sacks.

Stills shared the award with TCU’s La’Kendrick Van Zandt.

In other WVU news, the Mountaineers next game against Kansas will kick off at noon from Milan Puskar Stadium. It’s also the first game that fans can attend where the school is allowing approximately 15,000 in for the game.

