Students in Kanawha County attend in-person classes for the first time

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time in seven months, students in Kanawha County were back in the classroom. The county was gold during Saturday’s update of the color-coded map. This gave children the greenlight to head back. But like most counties, students and teachers had to abide by county rules for COVID-19.

Students with last names that begin with the letters A-L attend class first on Monday; they will also be in class on Tuesday. Wednesday is a cleaning day for every school in the direct. On that day students will be learning at home. Thursday through Friday, students with the last names M-Z will attend class, while the original group learns from home.

At Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary the doors opened at 7:15 a.m. Most students came through wearing their masks. The school provided children with facial coverings if they didn’t bring one.

Classrooms have been set up ahead of time for social distancing, Some classes featured desks with red tape placed around them. The tape is supposed to be a guide. It helped show students the parameters of the space around them. At Mary C. Snow, children will remain inside of their classrooms for the majority of the day, only coming out for recess.

Prior to coming back in person, staff members at the elementary school were preparing their children for the comeback online. But they say the repetition of rules will continue.

“Every student actually knows what’s expected, before they have ever gotten into the building,” said Cathryn Carena, principal of Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. “We will be going over those procedures that’s a part of the blended learning program."

According to officials, only 67 out of 354 students came to class there. They say the low numbers will help with social distancing. Officials say they expect to see a slight increase in student numbers as the week goes on.

