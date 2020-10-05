Advertisement

Tasmanian devils returning to Australian mainland after 3,000 years

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) – Tasmanian devils are back in the wilds of mainland Australia for the first time in 3,000 years.

Conservationists, with the help of actor Chris Hemsworth, recently released 11 of the endangered animals into a nearly 1,000-acre sanctuary north of Sydney.

That brings the total number of Tasmanian devils on mainland Australia to just 26, after an earlier trial involving 15 of the animals.

They vanished on the mainland in part because of the introduction of dingoes. The species more recently faced extinction on Tasmania after an infectious cancer known as Devil Facial Tumor Disease devastated the population.

Today, only 25,000 devils remain in the wilds of Tasmania.

Aussie Ark, which led the release in partnership with the Global Wildlife Conservation, hopes the breeding program will help reestablish the Tasmanian devil population on the mainland.

