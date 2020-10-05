Three COVID-19 deaths in W.Va., over 12,000 recovered

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people have died in relation to the coronavirus in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 5, 2020, there have been 596,040 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 16,742 total cases and 361 deaths.

The deaths involve a 53-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 70-year old female from Putnam County.

There are 4,330 active cases.

12,051 West Virginians have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (101), Berkeley (1,103), Boone (254), Braxton (13), Brooke (119), Cabell (905), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (657), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (135), Hampshire (111), Hancock (154), Hardy (96), Harrison (451), Jackson (291), Jefferson (451), Kanawha (2,910), Lewis (41), Lincoln (188), Logan (652), Marion (303), Marshall (186), Mason (148), McDowell (96), Mercer (439), Mineral (177), Mingo (399), Monongalia (2,108), Monroe (151), Morgan (65), Nicholas (125), Ohio (381), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (630), Raleigh (563), Randolph (270), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (145), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (117), Wayne (421), Webster (8), Wetzel (66), Wirt (12), Wood (382), Wyoming (130).

