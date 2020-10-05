Week 7 of Football Friday Night is days away
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Here is a complete list of local games for Week 7 of Football Friday Night.
WEST VIRGINIA
Wednesday Night
Games start at 7:00
GW @ Riverside
Capital @ SC
Sissonville @ Hoover
St. Albans at Nitro
WEST VIRGINIA
Friday Night
Cabell Midland @ Hurricane
Huntington @ Beckley
SV @ Fairmont Sr.
Poca @ Winfield
N. Marion @ Chapmanville
Braxton @ Nicholas Co.
Keyser @ PP
Gilmer @ Roane Co.
Wyoming East @ Shady Spring
Man @ Calhoun Co.
Mingo Central @ Tolsia
Ravenswood @ Doddridge
Buffalo @ Mt. View
Williamstown @ Summers Co.
Trinity @ Tug Valley
Liberty Raleigh @ Wayne
Kentucky
East Carter @ Ashland
Greenup Co. @ Russell
North Hardin @ Belfry
Holmes @ Boyd Co.
Fairview @ Paintsville
Perry Co. @ JC
PCC @ Lawrence Co.
Prestonsburg @ West Carter
OhIo (Playoffs) Friday
Portsmouth ND @ Conotton Valley
Portsmouth Sciotoville @ Eastern
OhIo (Playoffs) Saturday
Belmont @ Vinton Co.
South Point @ Wellston
Piketon @ Minford
Meigs @ Oak Hill
Portsmouth @ NW
Johnston Northridge @ Lucasville Valley
Grandview Heights @ Coal Grove
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.