Week 7 of Football Friday Night is days away

Ashland finally has home opener this Friday night.
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Here is a complete list of local games for Week 7 of Football Friday Night.

WEST VIRGINIA

Wednesday Night

Games start at 7:00

GW @ Riverside

Capital @ SC

Sissonville @ Hoover

St. Albans at Nitro

WEST VIRGINIA

Friday Night

Cabell Midland @ Hurricane

Huntington @ Beckley

SV @ Fairmont Sr.

Poca @ Winfield

N. Marion @ Chapmanville

Braxton @ Nicholas Co.

Keyser @ PP

Gilmer @ Roane Co.

Wyoming East @ Shady Spring

Man @ Calhoun Co.

Mingo Central @ Tolsia

Ravenswood @ Doddridge

Buffalo @ Mt. View

Williamstown @ Summers Co.

Trinity @ Tug Valley

Liberty Raleigh @ Wayne

Kentucky

East Carter @ Ashland

Greenup Co. @ Russell

North Hardin @ Belfry

Holmes @ Boyd Co.

Fairview @ Paintsville

Perry Co. @ JC

PCC @ Lawrence Co.

Prestonsburg @ West Carter

OhIo (Playoffs) Friday

Portsmouth ND @ Conotton Valley

Portsmouth Sciotoville @ Eastern

OhIo (Playoffs) Saturday

Belmont @ Vinton Co.

South Point @ Wellston

Piketon @ Minford

Meigs @ Oak Hill

Portsmouth @ NW

Johnston Northridge @ Lucasville Valley

Grandview Heights @ Coal Grove

