West Virginia man takes love of Halloween to YouTube

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Local YouTuber, Steven Estep, is bringing the Halloween spirit to his audience in the midst of a global pandemic. Since 2006, TalkHorror has united horror fans and Halloween enthusiasts around the world.

Click here to watch TalkHorror.

Steven is hosting TalkHorror movie night Saturday, October 25 at 9 p.m. on his channel.

