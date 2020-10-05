Advertisement

West Virginia man takes love of Halloween to YouTube

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Local YouTuber, Steven Estep, is bringing the Halloween spirit to his audience in the midst of a global pandemic. Since 2006, TalkHorror has united horror fans and Halloween enthusiasts around the world.

Click here to watch TalkHorror.

Steven is hosting TalkHorror movie night Saturday, October 25 at 9 p.m. on his channel.

