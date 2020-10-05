WSAZ Now Desk | Extra deputies patrolling school zones in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An additional 20-25 deputies are patrolling school zones in Kanawha County as students return to class in-person for the first time in seven months.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the goal of the additional patrols and give an update on how the first day went.

