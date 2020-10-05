Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Extra deputies patrolling school zones in Kanawha County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An additional 20-25 deputies are patrolling school zones in Kanawha County as students return to class in-person for the first time in seven months.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the goal of the additional patrols and give an update on how the first day went.

