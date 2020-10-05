WSAZ Now Desk | Kanawha County students return to school in-person

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time in seven months, students in Kanawha County are back in the classroom.

The county moved into the ‘gold’ category on the state’s color-coded map Saturday, meaning students could return to in-person classes.

Chaelesse Delpleche joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to discuss what changes are in place as students finally go back.

