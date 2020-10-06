16 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Sixteen new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Scioto County.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City health departments made that announcement Tuesday, saying it brings the total number of cases to 622 since the pandemic started.

Health officials say the newest cases are community spread. One has required hospitalization.

Four hundred ninety-five people have recovered from the virus.

Scioto County remains Level 3 (red) on the state Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

