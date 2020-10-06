8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Eight new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Management made that announcement Tuesday.

The latest cases involve a 58-year-old woman, an 83-year-old woman, a 53-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old woman and a 69-year-old woman.

One of the new cases has required hospitalization.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 543 positive cases in the county, 415 which have recovered.

There have been 12 deaths.

