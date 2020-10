HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Lily’s Place and Allstate are teaming up to host ‘Backyard Bash’ Saturday, October 10 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Eastern Heights Plaza.

There will be food, games, prizes, music, and more.

The Backyard Bash benefits Lily’s Place.

Click here to learn more about Lily’s Place.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.