Body found in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A body was found Friday, Oct. 2 inside a vehicle in the 2400 block of 10th Avenue, Huntington Police say.

Foul play isn’t suspected at this time.

No identification has been made yet, pending an investigation by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Additional details are unavailable at this time.

