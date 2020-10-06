Advertisement

Body found in Huntington

A body was found Monday night inside a vehicle in the 2400 block of 10th Avenue, Huntington Police say.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A body was found Friday, Oct. 2 inside a vehicle in the 2400 block of 10th Avenue, Huntington Police say.

Foul play isn’t suspected at this time.

No identification has been made yet, pending an investigation by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Additional details are unavailable at this time.

