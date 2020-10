Change at the top in Class AAA

(WSAZ) - After getting their first win of the year, University took over the top spot in the latest WVSSAC rankings. Spring Valley falls to 2nd, Hurricane is 3rd, Bridgeport is 4th while Cabell Midland rounds out the top 5. Here’s the complete list from Week 6.

CLASS AAA

1 UNIVERSITY

2 SPRING VALLEY

3 HURRICANE

4 BRIDGEPORT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

5 CABELL MIDLAND

6 SPRING MILLS HIGH SCHOOL

7 MUSSELMAN

8 WHEELING PARK

9 MARTINSBURG

10 JOHN MARSHALL

11 OAK HILL

12 RIPLEY

13 GREENBRIER EAST

14 PARKERSBURG

15 PRINCETON SENIOR

16 HAMPSHIRE

17 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

18 JEFFERSON

19 LINCOLN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

19 WOODROW WILSON

21 PARKERSBURG SOUTH

22 Brooke High School

23 BUCKHANNON-UPSHUR

24 HEDGESVILLE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

24 HUNTINGTON

24 MORGANTOWN

24 PRESTON HIGH SCHOOL

CLASS AA

1 BLUEFIELD

2 FRANKFORT

3 LIBERTY (Raleigh)

4 OAK GLEN HIGH SCHOOL

5 KEYSER

6 ROBERT C. BYRD

6 Chapmanville Regional High School

8 NORTH MARION

9 Lewis County

10 CLAY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

11 LINCOLN

12 ELKINS

13 INDEPENDENCE SENIOR

13 BRAXTON COUNTY

15 LIBERTY (Harrison)

16 WESTSIDE

17 FAIRMONT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

18 SHADY SPRING

19 WAYNE

20 POINT PLEASANT SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL

21 POCA

22 GRAFTON

23 SCOTT

23 NICHOLAS COUNTY

25 WEIR

25 WYOMING EAST

27 EAST FAIRMONT

28 ROANE COUNTY

29 PIKEVIEW

30 WINFIELD

30 MINGO CENTRAL

30 LOGAN

30 PHILIP BARBOUR HIGH SCHOOL

30 BERKELEY SPRINGS

CLASS A

1 DODDRIDGE COUNTY

2 TUG VALLEY

3 GREENBRIER WEST

4 ST. MARYS

4 BUFFALO

4 TYGARTS VALLEY Middle/Senior High

7 WILLIAMSTOWN

7 PETERSBURG

9 EAST HARDY

10 MIDLAND TRAIL HIGH SCHOOL

10 SUMMERS COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

10 JAMES MONROE

13 WIRT COUNTY

14 TOLSIA

15 GILMER COUNTY

16 MOOREFIELD

17 MAN HIGH SCHOOL

18 RIVER VIEW

19 PENDLETON COUNTY

20 RITCHIE COUNTY

21 SHERMAN

21 MADONNA

21 VAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL

24 WHEELING CENTRAL CATHOLIC

25 TYLER CONSOLIDATED

26 CAMERON

26 SOUTH HARRISON

26 POCAHONTAS COUNTY

29 WAHAMA SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL

30 MAGNOLIA HIGH SCHOOL

30 MOUNT VIEW HIGH SCHOOL

32 VALLEY (Wetzel)

33 RICHWOOD

34 WEBSTER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

34 CALHOUN COUNTY MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL

34 HANNAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL

34 HUNDRED

34 MEADOW BRIDGE HIGH

34 MONTCALM

34 PADEN CITY HIGH SCHOOL

34 TUCKER COUNTY

34 TRINITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

34 RAVENSWOOD

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.