COVID-19 outbreak at church

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people tested positive for the coronavirus at a church in Mason County.

According to the Mason County Health Department, the three individuals are from Mason County and are not related to each other. Officials say the individuals were not wearing masks or social distancing.

The church has been notified and suggests anyone who attended should get tested.

The health department also says the church is shut down.

No other information has been released.

