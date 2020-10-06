Advertisement

Deputies save driver from vehicle

The accident happened around 5:30 Tuesday morning on Chestnut Street near South Charleston.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office saved a driver after his vehicle crashed.

The accident happened around 5:30 Tuesday morning on Chestnut Street near South Charleston.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle left the road and slid down an embankment. The vehicle was positioned in a way that the driver would have about a 30 foot drop if he tried to get out of his vehicle using the driver’s door.

When officers arrived on scene, the driver wasn’t coherent.

Deputies Shamblin and Dingess say they found the vehicle against a tree but on the verge of slipping and rolling father down the hill. They tried to tell the driver to climb toward them by getting out of the passenger door, but the driver couldn’t because of his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Dingess got a rope from his vehicle and Deputy Shamblin opened the passenger door and started trying to pull the driver from the vehicle before it rolled. He couldn’t pull the driver by himself, so Deputy Dingess also got into the vehicle and together, they were both able to pull the drive from the car, up the hill and to safety.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says, “The Deputies acted without delay, and in spite of the risk to themselves, to save the life of the already injured driver.  I am very proud of them for doing what law enforcement officers are called to do:  protect and serve our communities.”

