Early voting begins in Ohio

IRONTON, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A steady trickle of people entered the Lawrence County Courthouse Tuesday, casting their ballots on the first day of early voting.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. at the Lawrence County Courthouse

“It’s heavier than normal,” said Lawrence County Board of Elections Member Randall Lambert. “I think because of the unusual circumstances in the Spring.”

Voters mentioned the pandemic as one of the reasons for voting early.

“I worried,” said Bob Smith. " I was afraid it was all going to pile up at once."

The pandemic may also be why we’re seeing a record number of people voting absentee. Lambert says the board has received 8,000 applications for absentee ballots. However, with high numbers comes more problems.

“People are getting multiple applications in the mail and some people are sending in more than one application,” said Lambert. "I guess to make sure their applications are received. So it’s creating extra work for us. "

Lambert says every time there’s a duplicate, they have to document it.

Another headache for poll workers includes people coming to the polls to vote after requesting an absentee ballot.

It’s technically allowed, but it’s a complicated process.

“If they then are persistent that they want to vote again, then they would vote provisional,” said Lambert. “Then, after the election we would go through the provisionals, that would be marked as a duplicate and not counted.”

The main takeaway: you only get one vote. Whichever the board receives first is the one that will count. Lambert says however you vote, your voice will be heard.

“Whether they vote early, whether they vote absentee, at the polls, every vote will count," said Lambert. "But only once.”

The Lawrence County Board of Elections has extended hours for early voting.Those hours are below.

Week of 10/06 – 10/09: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Week of 10/12 – 10/16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weeks of 10/19 – 10/23: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

October 24: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

October 25: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Week of 10/26 – 10/30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 31: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 1: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 2: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

November 3: Election Day

