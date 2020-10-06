Advertisement

East Carter Poised For Playoffs

Raiders looking to defend 16th Region title
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grayson, Ky. (WSAZ) - The East Carter Raiders are looking to make it 4 out of 5 this fall.....16th Regional titles that is. They advanced to the Kentucky Sweet 16 in soccer in 2016, 2017 and 2019 with the playoffs now just a week away. WSAZ stopped by their practice Monday and asked them about trying to get back to states' and how gratifying it is that they were able to play this fall.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

East Carter prepares for playoffs

Updated: 1 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

Sports

Stills named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Updated: 10 hours ago
WVU defensive lineman wins Big 12 weekly award

Sports

Week 7 of Football Friday Night is days away

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Here's a complete list of games for Week 7 of Football Friday Night

Sports

Browns improve to 3-1 after beating Dallas

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Cleveland beats Dallas to improve to 3-1 in 2020

Latest News

Sports

Bengals get win #1

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Bengals beat Jags 33-25

Sports

Clemson & ‘Bama still tops in college football

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
No change at the top in the latest AP football rankings

Sports

Cats fall in OT to Ole Miss

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Kentucky falls in overtime to Ole Miss

Sports

Kanawha County can finally play fall sports

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
All but one county in our region can compete in fall sports next week

Sports

WVU wins in double OT

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
WVU beats Baylor 27-21 in 2 OT's

Sports

Knights add two monster games over the next two weeks

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Cabell Midland adds to big time games over next two weeks