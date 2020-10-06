Jackson County city officials decide on trick-or-treat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned in guidelines updated last month that traditional trick-or-treating would be higher risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ripley and Ravenswood have decided to follow those CDC guidelines for this year’s trick-or-treat. All of them include wearing protective masks with costumes.

Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader said she encourages everyone not to double up with a cloth and costume mask so kids can breathe easy.

“I’m really hoping people will use their cloth mask and decorate it and save the costume mask for next year,” Rader said.

Her advice is based on the CDC guidelines for COVID-19 and trick-or-treat.

Another guideline they want people to follow is to put candy near the street, not at the door.

“They didn’t want children to necessarily come knock on the door,” Rader said.

To participate, place the bowl of candy at the end of the driveway or boundaries of the yard and only provide individually-wrapped candies.

“I think the purpose of having people come to the driveway is to keep the flow of children going quicker,” Rader said.

Mayor Josh Miller of Ravenswood, located just down the road, says they are following the CDC guidelines, as well.

With three young kids, he knows what it means to keep trick-or-treat going but says it comes down to personal responsibility.

“If you have a a high-risk family member, don’t put candy out,” Miller said.

Both said to turn porch lights off, and they ask trick-or-treaters to stick with houses that are lit up.

Miller says if COVID is worse when Halloween arrives, they will reconsider. Following a council meeting Tuesday, plans to continue with trick-or-treat will move forward.

“If circumstances change and we go in the red, then we will likely cancel it,” Miller said.

Rader said they will reconsider if that happens, too.

Trick-or-treat for Ravenswood will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween (Oct. 31) and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Halloween in Ripley.

