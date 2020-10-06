Jury recalling witnesses in murder trial

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The jury is recalling witnesses in a murder trial Tuesday morning.

That’s according to our reporter in the courtroom for the trial of Quenton Sheffield.

Sheffield is on trial for the murder of Aaron Black and malicious wounding of Sydney Rice at an apartment along Williams Avenue in Huntington on Sept. 2, 2017.

The jury started deliberations Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

