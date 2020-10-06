Advertisement

KSP asking for help for people of interest involved in connection to theft

KSP says if anyone has any information, call 606-928-6421.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Troopers asking for help identifying two people of interest in connection to a stolen credit card.

Kentucky State Police says the card was used at Walmart in Cannonsburg, Walmart in Ashland, Petsmart and First and Last Tobacco between September 10-13.

KSP says if anyone has any information, call 606-928-6421. Trooper Couch is handling the investigation.

