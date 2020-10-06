KSP asking for help for people of interest involved in connection to theft

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Troopers asking for help identifying two people of interest in connection to a stolen credit card.

Kentucky State Police says the card was used at Walmart in Cannonsburg, Walmart in Ashland, Petsmart and First and Last Tobacco between September 10-13.

KSP says if anyone has any information, call 606-928-6421. Trooper Couch is handling the investigation.

