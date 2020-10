HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Sassa Wilkes is painting 100 portraits of 100 women she finds inspiring.

Click here to see her paintings.

Sassa is planning to show the original paintings together next year. She is selling prints to support the project at www.iamsassa.com.

You can follow along with Sassa on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

