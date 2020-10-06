Advertisement

Making sure your mail-in ballot gets counted

By Brendan Tierney
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Election Day is only four weeks away, and thousands of West Virginians have already cast their vote through mail-in ballots.

Anyone is allowed to vote absentee this year because of the pandemic, and Kanahwa County has already sent out more than 16,000 ballots and received more than 7,600 completed ballots.

Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick said they normally process around 1,000 absentee ballots during an election, but that number has ballooned because of COVID-19. Each voter has to individually request the mail-in ballot and it must be tracked in the state voter system at least three times before it can be counted. This allows a voter to ensure their ballot has been sent to them and then returned to be counted.

“We have tried real hard to make sure that everything comes back correctly,” McCormick said. “The most important thing for them to do, is to make sure once they get their ballot in there, they seal it, sign. If they do not sign, then it is going to be a provisional ballot because we have to verify signatures.”

McCormick said a ballot will not be counted if it is not properly sealed away. A completed ballot must be in the smallest secrecy envelope that is included in the absentee voter packet. This envelope should not have any writing or markings on it. This prevents an employee from seeing a ballot while processing the completed packet before it is separated from a voter’s personal information.

“We will check and make sure it is in there, but we don’t want to see the ballot,” McCormick said, adding they will call any voters that have problems with their ballots.

To ensure people properly return their ballot so it can be counted, Kanawha County is including an instruction sheet with every ballot packet. The sheet tells someone step-by-step how to complete their ballot and package it to be mailed back to the clerk’s office. McCormick said the instructions are foolproof and following them is the best way to ensure your ballot is counted without being sent to the Board of Canvassers for review after election day.

“We know how many ballots we have sent out and how many ballots have come back and how many ballots we have got left,” McCormick said. “That is what we want. We have good election laws in West Virginia. They’re tough as they should be.”

Anyone wanting to vote by mail must have their application submitted by Oct. 28, 2020. You can apply on the Secretary of State’s website or through the mail. All absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.

You are not required to vote by mail. Early voting and in-person voting on Election Day are still options for anyone.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

