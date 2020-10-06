Middle school dismisses early due to COVID-19, closes Wednesday

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spencer Middle School dismissed early Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Roane County Schools, the middle school was dismissed early due to a lack of staffing.

Spencer Middle School will also be closed Wednesday, October 7 to give additional time for contact tracing and cleaning of the school using specialized sanitizing equipment for COVID-19 cleanings.

School officials say there is only one incidence of a positive test result for COVID-19 associated with Spencer Middle School. They say it appears this is due to a family or social interaction not related to the school as a source of transmission.

