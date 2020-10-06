More Kanawha County Ambulance employees test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more Kanawha County Ambulance employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to management at Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.

“All necessary personal protective equipment is being utilized by our personnel, responding to the public in need of emergency medical assistance,” said Monica Mason, Director of Education and Clinical Services with KCEAA. All measures to clean workspaces, ambulances and stations are underway, and affected individuals are being quarantined, Mason said.

Before Tuesday, the authority has experienced at total of six positive cases since the pandemic began, including two on Saturday.

Executive Director Joe Lynch asked that people keep all these employees and their family in their thoughts and prayers.

