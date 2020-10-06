Officials asking for your opinion on trick-or-treat in one community

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Boyd County Fiscal Court is asking for the community’s opinion on the date and time of trick-or-treat.

According to Boyd County Fiscal Court, they realize 2020 has been a crazy year and don’t want to take an activity away from kids.

Officials say trick-or-treat will continue as normal as it can in these times, but they’re asking for your opinion on the date and time.

To fill out the survey, click here.

It will run through Monday and the results will be announced then.

