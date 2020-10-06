Advertisement

One arrested after pursuit

By WSAZ News Staff
Oct. 6, 2020
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been arrested after they lead police on a chase.

According to Metro 911, South Charleston Police tried to pull a car over for a traffic stop on MacCorkle Avenue SW around 8:42 a.m. Tuesday.

Dispatchers say they didn’t stop and were chased on Jefferson Road.

Eventually, the car was stopped and one person was arrested.

No other information has been released.

