One arrested after pursuit

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been arrested after they lead police on a chase.

According to Metro 911, South Charleston Police tried to pull a car over for a traffic stop on MacCorkle Avenue SW around 8:42 a.m. Tuesday.

Dispatchers say they didn’t stop and were chased on Jefferson Road.

Eventually, the car was stopped and one person was arrested.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.