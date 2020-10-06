One county experiencing high incidence of COVID-19

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Vinton County is experiencing a high incidence of the coronavirus.

According to the Vinton County Health Department, you’re asked to take precautions to protect yourself, your family and to limit the spread.

Officials say you should practice social distancing, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, stay home if you’re sick, and avoid touching your face.

You’re also asked to wear a mask and clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, Vinton County has had 61 cases, three deaths and 43 presumed recovered.

