Mask mandate extended in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ/WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says the state is extending the mask mandate another 30 days. He reminded businesses that they should not give business to someone not wearing a mask.

“You can blame it on me,” Beshear said.

He made the announcement during his press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Four individuals have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to Kentucky Public Health, there have been 1,218 deaths as of October 6.

There are 1,054 new cases and 74,194 total cases. This is the third-highest single-day total for new cases in Kentucky.

12,445 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

