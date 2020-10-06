Advertisement

Over 48,000 absentee ballots cast in W.Va.

October 13 is the deadline for voter registration.
October 13 is the deadline for voter registration.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner, has released an update on voter participation.

As of October 6, there have been 108,650 statewide absentee ballots requested, 48,645 absentee ballots cast and 1,256,339 registered voters.

106,120 absentee ballots have been sent to voters as of Tuesday morning. This equals 98.1% of ballots requested, according to the Secretary of State.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 28. Applications must be received by the county clerk by October 28 in order to be accepted. You can request a ballot online by clicking here, writing your county clerk to request an application form by mail, or call 304-558-6000 for help.

October 13 is the deadline for voter registration.

The General Election is on November 3.

