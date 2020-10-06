Pair arrested after drugs seized from vehicle in eastern Ky.

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A pair was arrested after a search of a vehicle turned up heroin and other drugs, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday.

Troopers said the incident happened Monday in Olive Hill. Investigators say they found a stolen vehicle and the suspects, Jeremy Renfroe and Chasity Williams, nearby inside another vehicle.

K-9 Fabi detected narcotics, and a search of the vehicle turned up about 16 grams of heroin, 20 grams of marijuana, digital scales, plastic baggies, and $1,790 cash.

Renfroe was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second offense/heroin), possession of marijuana, and buy/possess drug paraphernalia.

Williams was charged with first-offense DUI. Troopers say both suspects had several outstanding warrants for their arrest.

Investigators say the street value of the drugs seized is about $3,200.

