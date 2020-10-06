President Trump calls off Stimulus Bill negotiations

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - President Donald Trump has called off negotiations on the Stimulus Bill.

The President says he has instructed his representatives to stop negotiating until after the election.

Trump tweeted after the election, they will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and small business.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.