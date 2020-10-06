Advertisement

President Trump calls off Stimulus Bill negotiations

The President says he has instructed his representatives to stop negotiating until after the election.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - President Donald Trump has called off negotiations on the Stimulus Bill.

The President says he has instructed his representatives to stop negotiating until after the election.

Trump tweeted after the election, they will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and small business.

This is a developing story.

