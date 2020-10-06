Pumpkin House event turns into pumpkin community

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kenova Pumpkin House is turning into a pumpkin community this year.

The Pumpkin House is a yearly tradition at Ric Griffith’s House with nearly 3,000 pumpkins carved and displayed. It draws many visitors from all over.

The annual event along Beech Street has gained national acclaim, having been featured on HGTV among other major media outlets.

Last week, they announced it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they’ve decided to do something different.

Griffith tells WSAZ there will be 1,000 pumpkins delivered to his home this week. They won’t be displayed at his house, however, due to social distancing issues.

He says the goal is to get a carved pumpkin on the porch of every home in the area, so instead of a “Pumpkin House," it will be a pumpkin community. This way, people can drive through the community and see pumpkins, rather than visiting the traditional Pumpkin House.

Griffith also says he has so many kids year after year tell him they have never carved a pumpkin when they visit the pumpkin house. So, he plans on drawing designs on the pumpkins to make it easier for kids to carve. He says he and volunteers are going to try to get the pumpkins to local schools with directions to help teach students and younger children how to carve.

No official date on when pumpkins will be displayed throughout the community has been released.

