Pumpkin patches seeing an increase in revenue

One pumpkin patch in our region is seeing thousands of customers, and its owners claim the pandemic is the cause.
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This year pumpkin hunting will look a little different.

To keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic, pumpkin farms are changing things around. Owners of the Chandler Pumpkin Farm in Elkview have made some adjustments. They have separated activities and placed cleaning supplies around the farm. Upon entry, all patrons have to sign a waiver.

It helps keep track of the people coming in and out of the park. When social distancing isn’t an option, people have to wear masks.

Owners say business is booming because of the pandemic. In the first two weeks, every pumpkin grown at the Chandler’s farm was sold. That’s almost 800 pumpkins.

“We had to go buy pumpkins and bring them in Sunday,” said Brandi Chandler, co-owner of Chandler Pumpkin Farm.

Every pumpkin at this farm was bought from outside vendors around the Tri-State. This takes a little more time and effort.

Now Chandler says employees will be working throughout the week to keep the farm stocked. As long as the farm has the revenue and there are pumpkins available for purchase, owners will continue to buy outside pumpkins.

