Skatepark to be built in city of Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Charleston will be building a skatepark in the future.

At Monday night’s City Council meeting, a motion was approved to enter into an agreement with the West Virginia Department of Transportation to use land underneath Interstate 64 as a skate park.

Mayor Amy Goodwin said, “We have a lot of young people in this city that have been begging for a robust skate park. There are more than 20 cities all across West Virginia that have robust skate parks. We want to be one of them.”

The skatepark will be underneath I-64 near Kanawha Boulevard in the vicinity of Virginia Street.

City officials say they have reached out to ramp building companies and the Tony Hawk Foundation for assistance in the project.

The city plans to put out a request for proposal in the near future.

