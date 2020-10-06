Three coronavirus related deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 6, 2020, there have been 599,040 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 16,936 total cases and 364 deaths.

The deaths include an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Cabell County, and a 72-year old male from Cabell County.

There care currently 4,330 active cases.

12,242 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (109), Berkeley (1,118), Boone (259), Braxton (13), Brooke (123), Cabell (914), Calhoun (28), Clay (37), Doddridge (35), Fayette (662), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (138), Hampshire (112), Hancock (155), Hardy (95), Harrison (464), Jackson (295), Jefferson (451), Kanawha (2,930), Lewis (41), Lincoln (189), Logan (664), Marion (311), Marshall (186), Mason (149), McDowell (96), Mercer (449), Mineral (178), Mingo (410), Monongalia (2,115), Monroe (155), Morgan (65), Nicholas (125), Ohio (384), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (641), Raleigh (567), Randolph (280), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (147), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (127), Wayne (426), Webster (9), Wetzel (64), Wirt (12), Wood (384), Wyoming (130).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.