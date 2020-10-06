Two COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, there are 3,029 total COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.

The deaths include a 56-year-old man and a 65-year-old man, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 89.

Officials say there are 994 active cases.

33 people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,946.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.