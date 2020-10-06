University to host “Stay at HOMEcoming”

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Shawnee State University is going virtual for homecoming.

The university says the virtual week-long event, called “Stay at HOMEcoming” will take place October 17 through October 24.

This is taking place of SSU’s annual Homecoming Weekend. It’s virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be several events throughout the week, including a Bears in Service Day, Rubber Duck Derby, and Hall of Fame Selection Show.

For more information on the homecoming events going on, click here.

