Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Drive-thru fire safety parade in South Charleston

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of South Charleston is hosting a drive-thru fire safety parade Tuesday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the parade and National Fire Prevention Week.

For more information about the parade, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Over 1,300 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths in Ohio

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are also 1,335 new COVID-19 cases as of October 6.

Studio 3

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: dense breast tissue

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Beth Battaglino, RN, CEO of Healthy Women and Dr. Victoria Mango on Studio 3.

WSAZ NOW

WSAZ Now Desk | Guilty verdict returned in Cabell County murder trial

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Sheffield was on trial for the murder of Aaron Black and malicious wounding of Sydney Rice at an apartment along Williams Avenue in Huntington on Sept. 2, 2017.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Guilty verdict returned in Cabell County murder trial

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Studio 3

Guyan Golf and Country Club

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Isaac Meyers and Crystal Robinson on Studio 3.

Latest News

Studio 3

Guyan Golf and Country Club weddings

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Guyan Golf and Country Club weddings

Studio 3

Backyard Bash with Lily’s Place

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Jennifer Chapman on Studio 3.

Local

University to host “Stay at HOMEcoming”

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There will be several events throughout the week, including a Bears in Service Day, Rubber Duck Derby, and Hall of Fame Selection Show.

Studio 3

Local artist painting 100 influential women in 100 days

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Artist Sassa Wilkes on Studio 3.

News

Early voting begins in Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katie Wilson
Early voting begins in Ohio.