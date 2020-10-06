WSAZ Now Desk | Guilty verdict returned in Cabell County murder trial

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A jury returned a guilty verdict Tuesday morning in a murder trial.

The jury, finding Quenton Sheffield guilty of murder, malicious wounding and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sheffield was on trial for the murder of Aaron Black and malicious wounding of Sydney Rice at an apartment along Williams Avenue in Huntington on Sept. 2, 2017.

Kelsey Souto joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk with an update on the case as the jury decides whether he should receive mercy.

