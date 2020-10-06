Advertisement

W.Va. Gov. Justice announces live music may resume, with certain conditions

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced that he has signed an executive order allowing outdoor live music and certain indoor music performances to resume.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced that he has signed an executive order allowing outdoor live music and certain indoor music performances to resume.

Under the new rules, all outdoor live music performances are permitted to resume. However, crowd sizes must be restricted to 25 percent of the venue’s full capacity, or 250 people, whichever is less.

Also, attendees must observe proper social distancing and will also be asked to wear face coverings at all times when social distancing cannot be maintained. Indoor live music performances with in-person crowds remain prohibited at this time.

However, indoor performances with no audience physically present, but which are broadcast to a virtual or remote audience, are allowed under the new rules.

Justice said this is something he and medical experts have been working on for a while, and it’s what they believe is safest for West Virginians at this time.

