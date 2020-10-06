W.Va. Gov. Justice announces road paving project in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can expect to see road work underway on a busy road in Nitro as soon as next week.

On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice, the Department of Transportation and other local officials announced a 2.2-mile, road-paving project to happen along First Avenue.

“It’s a beautiful day in West Virginia and a beautiful day in Nitro,” Justice said. “We’re announcing a project that’s really going to help this entire community.”

“It makes me feel a lot better, it won’t throw the vehicle that I’m driving out of line. We always have to straddle over the yellow line as we’re driving because it’s so bumpy and so many holes (are) in the street,” said Nitro resident Kay Matheney.

The project spans 2.2 miles along state Route 25, beginning 0.71 miles east of the junction of CO 25/1 and continuing to 0.16 miles north of the Interstate 64 overpass. Work on 1st Avenue will include milling and a 1.5-inch skid pavement course.

“It’s a great day to be a Nitroan,” Mayor Dave Casebolt said. “This has been something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time. Now, not only are we getting a new bridge, we’re also getting 2.2 miles of new road. It’s just going to help bring in more and more investment.”

DOT Deputy Secretary, Jimmy Wriston said the project will also go hand-in-hand with the work that is set to begin on the Nitro/St. Albans bridge next year, which will add a new six-lane bridge and restore the current one.

“This road is heavily traveled and with the work going on, on the Roads to Prosperity bridge project, the big project on the interstate, this would be a divergent route if you had an incident on the interstate so that would divert more traffic even,” Wriston said.

The $820,000 project will be funded through the governor’s Roads to Prosperity program by General Obligation Bond 2 and 3 and is expected to be finished by the end of October.

