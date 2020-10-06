Advertisement

W.Va. Gov. Justice announces road paving project in Nitro

On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice, the Department of Transportation and other local officials announced a paving road project in Nitro on First Avenue.
On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice, the Department of Transportation and other local officials announced a paving road project in Nitro on First Avenue.(Tori Yorgey)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can expect to see road work underway on a busy road in Nitro as soon as next week.

On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice, the Department of Transportation and other local officials announced a 2.2-mile, road-paving project to happen along First Avenue.

“It’s a beautiful day in West Virginia and a beautiful day in Nitro,” Justice said. “We’re announcing a project that’s really going to help this entire community.”

“It makes me feel a lot better, it won’t throw the vehicle that I’m driving out of line. We always have to straddle over the yellow line as we’re driving because it’s so bumpy and so many holes (are) in the street,” said Nitro resident Kay Matheney.

The project spans 2.2 miles along state Route 25, beginning 0.71 miles east of the junction of CO 25/1 and continuing to 0.16 miles north of the Interstate 64 overpass. Work on 1st Avenue will include milling and a 1.5-inch skid pavement course.

“It’s a great day to be a Nitroan,” Mayor Dave Casebolt said. “This has been something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time. Now, not only are we getting a new bridge, we’re also getting 2.2 miles of new road. It’s just going to help bring in more and more investment.”

DOT Deputy Secretary, Jimmy Wriston said the project will also go hand-in-hand with the work that is set to begin on the Nitro/St. Albans bridge next year, which will add a new six-lane bridge and restore the current one.

“This road is heavily traveled and with the work going on, on the Roads to Prosperity bridge project, the big project on the interstate, this would be a divergent route if you had an incident on the interstate so that would divert more traffic even,” Wriston said.

The $820,000 project will be funded through the governor’s Roads to Prosperity program by General Obligation Bond 2 and 3 and is expected to be finished by the end of October.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

County votes to go back to in-person classes 5 days a week

Updated: 10 minutes ago
County votes to go back to in-person classes 5 days a week

News

Former delegate apologizes for controversial comments, says they were taken out of context

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The former delegate says the screenshots of the texts were released by someone who has a political grudge against him.

News

Skatepark to be built in city of Charleston

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It will be located underneath I-64 near Kanawha Boulevard, in the vicinity of Virginia Street.

News

Former delegate apologizes, says controversial comments were taken out of context

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Former West Virginia House of Delegates member John Mandt Jr. is addressing the controversy surrounding things he wrote in a group chat.

Latest News

Local

Body found in Huntington

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The discovery was made in the 2400 block of 10th Avenue.

Video

Governor Justice responds to WVEA injunction over school re-entry map

Updated: 2 hours ago
Governor Justice responds to WVEA injunction over school re-entry map

News

Poor internet connection transforming parking lots into virtual learning hubs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Getting the internet at the one family's home has always been a struggle, but one they could manage with spaced-out use.

News

Students in Kanawha County attend in-person classes for the first time in months

Updated: 3 hours ago
For the first time in seven months, students in Kanawha County were back in the classroom Monday.

Video

Kentucky introducing new healthcare portal

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kentucky introducing new healthcare portal

Video

Nitro road project announced

Updated: 4 hours ago
Nitro road project announced