2 more COVID-19-related deaths in Boyd County, 6 new cases

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Two more COVID-19-related deaths are reported in Boyd County, along with six new positive cases.

The Boyd County Emergency Management agency made that announcement Wednesday.

The latest deaths involve a 76-year-old man and a 95-year-old woman, bringing the county’s death toll to 14 since the pandemic started.

The six new cases involve a 52-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman, a 6-year-old boy, a 51-year-old woman, a 3-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman. All are isolating at home.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 549 total positive cases, 415 of which have recovered.

