UPDATE | Student arrested after potential high school threat

Source: AP(WTOK)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE 10/7/20 @ 10:49 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police have arrested a student in connection to a social media threat.

CPD says they were contacted by George Washington High School Administration Tuesday evening around 7 p.m. regarding a threat that specified, “Im shooting gw up on Monday stay home.”

Investigators say they learned it was a student at George Washington High School. Police went to the student’s residence and found evidence related to the threat.

Police say the student was arrested and charged with threats of terroristic acts and taken to a juvenile facility. Because the student is a juvenile, no other information will be released.

Charleston Police say they feel there is no harm or threat to the students and faculty at George Washington High School at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/7/20 @ 10:29 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police say there has been an arrest made in connection to a potential high school threat.

An automated message was sent to parents Tuesday evening regarding a potential threat of violence at George Washington High School.

The message said:

“This evening, the district received an image of a possible threat to George Washington High School for Monday morning. Staff and law enforcement worked quickly to identify the person depicted in the threat image and police are actively investigating. All appropriate safety precautions are being taken. Thank you to our suspicious activity reporting program. We encourage all to continue using our crime tip line or email to alert school or district officials of suspicious activities or possible threats.”

This is a developing story.

