Body of elderly woman found in pond

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- The body of an 89-year-old woman was found Wednesday in a pond near a retirement home in Portsmouth.

That is according to Capt. Jason Hedrick with the Portsmouth Police Department, who says it is possible the woman slipped and fell into the water, or had some sort of medical emergency and then fell in.

She was a resident of the retirement home, according to Hedrick.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m.

The coroner has been notified. Hedrick said no foul play is suspected.

When reached, the facility said they had no one available to comment at this time.

