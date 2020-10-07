Advertisement

City of Nitro will not endorse trick-or-treating this year

The topic will be revisited at the next council meeting to assess whether or not COVID-19 conditions in the community have improved.
The city of Nitro has voted to cancel this year’s trick-or-treat activities.
The city of Nitro has voted to cancel this year’s trick-or-treat activities.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nitro City council voted 5-3 Tuesday not to endorse trick-or-treating in the city limits this year.

City leaders say they do realize that people might go to other communities, or host their own events, however the city will not set any sort of official date and time for the event.

The topic will be revisited at the next council meeting to assess whether or not COVID-19 conditions in the community have improved.

The city will host a Halloween drive-in movie night on October 17 at the Nitro Library where they will hand out candy.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Popular businessman dies from COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A family and community is mourning the loss of a popular businessman who died Sunday from complications related to COVID-19.

Video

Popular businessman dies from COVID

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Popular businessman dies from COVID

Local

Jackson County city officials decide on trick-or-treat

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Ripley and Ravenswood have decided to follow CDC guidelines for this year’s trick-or-treat. All of them include wearing protective masks with costumes.

News

More Kanawha County Ambulance employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Before Tuesday, the authority has experienced at total of six positive cases since the pandemic began, including two on Saturday.

Latest News

News

Pumpkin patches seeing an increase in revenue

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fall activities, including pumpkin patches in the Tri-State, are thriving during the pandemic.

News

Pumpkin patches seeing an increase in revenue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
One pumpkin patch in our region is seeing thousands of customers, and its owners claim the pandemic is the cause.

News

Making sure your mail-in ballot gets counted

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
There are specific steps you need to take to ensure your mail-in ballot is able to be counted.

News

Making sure your mail-in ballot gets counted

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
One of the new cases has required hospitalization.

National

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65, his son said Tuesday on Twitter.