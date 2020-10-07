City of Nitro will not endorse trick-or-treating this year

Nitro City council voted 5-3 Tuesday not to endorse trick-or-treating in the city limits this year.

City leaders say they do realize that people might go to other communities, or host their own events, however the city will not set any sort of official date and time for the event.

The topic will be revisited at the next council meeting to assess whether or not COVID-19 conditions in the community have improved.

The city will host a Halloween drive-in movie night on October 17 at the Nitro Library where they will hand out candy.

