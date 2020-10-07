UPDATE | Crews respond to fire in apartment building

UPDATE 10/7/20 @ 12:50 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene of a fire at a three story apartment building.

It happened in the 800 block of 3rd Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington just after 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader says when they got there, there were flames showing. They were able to knock the fire down within 15-20 minutes.

Five or six tenants were home at the time.

The fire started in an apartment but the people who live there were at work.

No one was hurt, according to the Huntington Fire Chief.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

