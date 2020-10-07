Explosion kills at least one

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least one person is dead after an explosion.

It happened around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW in Jefferson.

Dispatchers say one person is dead from the explosion at Custom Welding and Fabrication.

The road is shut down at this time due to the large response from authorities.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha Ambulance, and Jefferson Fire Department are on scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.