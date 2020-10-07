Advertisement

Explosion kills at least one

Deadly explosion in Jefferson
Deadly explosion in Jefferson(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least one person is dead after an explosion.

It happened around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW in Jefferson.

Dispatchers say one person is dead from the explosion at Custom Welding and Fabrication.

The road is shut down at this time due to the large response from authorities.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha Ambulance, and Jefferson Fire Department are on scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Studio 3

Live to Save Lives

Updated: moments ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Leigh Pennington on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Local author shares new books

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Carter Taylor Seaton on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Rucking: Cardio for the person who hates cardio

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.

Studio 3

WVBCCSP Breast Cancer Awareness Month Online Celebration

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
National Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Fall decorating tips with Hatcher’s Greenhouse

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Debbie Hatcher decorates Studio 3!

Latest News

Local

Man arrested for threatening to kill Constable

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials with the Lawrence County Constable and Kentucky State Police say the man made multiple threats to shoot Constable Castle.

Video

Live to Save Lives

Updated: 1 hour ago
Live to Save Lives

Video

Local author shares new books

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local author shares new books

Video

Rucking: Cardio for the person who hates cardio

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rucking: Cardio for the person who hates cardio

Video

WVBCCSP Breast Cancer Awareness Month Online Celebration

Updated: 1 hour ago
WVBCCSP Breast Cancer Awareness Month Online Celebration