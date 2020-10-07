Advertisement

First nurse in W.Va. dies from COVID-19

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A nurse from West Virginia has died from the coronavirus.

According to WVU Medicine and the West Virginia Nurses Association, Jeanette Williams-Parker, has died due to complications from COVID-19. She was 48 years old. She’s the first nurse from West Virginia to die from the virus.

Officials say Williams-Parker worked in Morgantown with WVU Medicine and J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was the nursing leader for all pediatric anesthesia coordination and the ultrasound MRI program at the time of her death. She was also a clinical nurse preceptor and nurse supervisor of MRI. She joined the MRI team at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in 1997 and was the first nurse to work in that program.

President and CEO of WVU Medicine, Albert L. Wright, Jr., says, “I continue to believe one of the best ways we can honor people, such as Jeannette and the many more who’ve worked the frontlines since the beginning of the pandemic, is to recognize that we are still in the midst of a pandemic and that as healthcare workers, we are in a unique position to educate others about the virus, and the simple and reasonable steps that we can all take to help limit its spread. We can flex our collective leadership in honor of these individuals, and make sure we all work to protect one other, especially those most important to us.”

