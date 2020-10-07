Former council member and retired magistrate arraigned in connection to shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former Huntington City Council Member and a retired Cabell County magistrate, who is his brother, are facing charges in connection to a shooting that left a man paralyzed.

Tom McCallister and Johnny McCallister were arraigned Wednesday morning. They both entered not guilty pleas.

The two were indicted back in September. Johnny was indicted on a charge of wanton endangerment. Tom was indicted on malicious assault.

The shooting happened in 2019. The victim was found on the ground along Third Street West with a cell phone in his hand. He had called 911 to say he as being held against his will by both men.

The pair told police they shot Ronald McDowel in self-defense. McDowel survived the shooting, but he was paralyzed to the point he couldn’t speak to investigators. For our previous coverage, click here.

Tom is being held on a $30,000 bond and Johnny is being held on a $10,000 bond.

